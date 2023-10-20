The 8 biggest bombshells in Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me”

Spears revealed that while she was dating the lead vocalist of NSYNC, she became pregnant with his baby but ultimately had an abortion:

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears recounted. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears continued, saying the abortion she underwent remains “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she wrote elsewhere in her book. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears’ abortion claim sparked online chatter and even grabbed the attention of Timberlake himself. In a new report from Entertainment Tonight, an unnamed source said Timberlake “has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir."

“In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance,” the source continued. “They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica [Timberlake’s wife] just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”