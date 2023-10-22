Liz Cheney teases a possible 2024 presidential run during appearance on "State of the Union"

During an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., teased the possibility of throwing her hat in the ring in the 2024 presidential election.

The metaphorical door swung open during a point of the interview in which Cheney voiced her opinion on Donald Trump — the frontrunner for the Republican nomination — describing him as “the single most dangerous threat that we face.” After which point she vowed to spend the next year "helping to elect serious people, helping to elect sane people."

When Tapper asked her outright if she herself is ruling out a presidential run, she replied, “No, I’m not."

As The Independent points out, "Cheney was one of only nine Republican representatives who joined Democrats in a vote to impeach Mr Trump for his role in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021." Adding that "She was also one of only two Republicans on a House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack and a multi-state effort to subvert election results."

“We could well find ourselves in a situation, given what we know the Trump folks are doing in terms of attempting to question the results of the election – we don’t want a situation where the election is thrown into the House of Representatives, and Donald Trump has any possibility at all of prevailing under those circumstances,” she furthered in her interview.