"The View" host compares Republican whiteness to "The Shining"

During a segment of "The View" this week, host Alyssa Farah Griffin compared the unhinged whiteness of a recent Republican press conference to announce Rep. Mike Johnson's speaker nomination to that of an eerie detail from "The Shining."

Referencing a photo seen in the 1980 horror film — directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall — which shows a party of all white faces smiling at the camera in a soulless fashion, she remarked to her co-hosts that it was basically the same vibe during the presser — footage of which was lacking other ethnicities in a very noticeable way.

As The Wrap highlights in their coverage, "Really, what the ABC hosts took issue with was the behavior of Johnson and his colleagues. When ABC reporter Rachel Scott pressed Johnson on the fact that he pushed Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, she was cut off by the congressmen, with Rep. Virginia Foxx yelling 'shut up' repeatedly."

“That whole image kind of reminded me of the scene from ‘The Shining,’ where it’s just like all the white folks,” Farah Griffin joked.

Watch a clip here: