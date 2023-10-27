Centrist Maine Democrat takes “responsibility” after mass shooting and flips on assault weapon ban

In the wake of two Wednesday mass shootings in Lewiston, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, announced Thursday that he had reversed his stance on gun control, calling on Congress to ban assault weapons, CBS News reports. "I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war, like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime," Golden told reporters at a news conference Thursday. "The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine."

A gunman killed 18 people and wounded 13 others after opening fire at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night. The suspect, believed to be 40-year-old Robert Card, is still at large. Golden, who previously departed from his party to vote against gun control bills, said he's now interested in working with his colleagues to further and pass such legislation. "For the good of my community, I will work with any colleague to get this done in the time that I have left in Congress," he said.

The representative also asked for forgiveness because of his previous opposition to gun control measures, including his joining a handful of Democrats in voting against a bill last year that would have banned specific semi-automatic weapons in the aftermath of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York and Highland Park, Illinois. "To the people of Lewiston, my constituents throughout the 2nd District, to the families who lost loved ones, and to those who have been harmed, I ask for forgiveness and support as I seek to put an end to these terrible shootings," Golden said.