Trump comments on Pence dropping his presidential campaign by saying he should endorse his

During the Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus Event held at Stoney's Rockin' Country on Saturday, the former president commented on the news that his one-time VP, Mike Pence, had dropped out of the 2024 presidential race against him by saying that he should just go ahead and back his campaign as he plunders forth.

“People are leaving now and they’re all endorsing me,” Trump said to the crowd. “I don’t know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president.”

In what could be taken as a pointed call-back to Pence's refusal to help overturn the 2020 election for his former boss, which tainted their relationship, Trump went on to comment that "people in politics can be very disloyal." As Axios points out, the two had "a fraught relationship" after Pence accepted electoral college results in Jan. 2021. Adding that "Pence has repeatedly said that the vice president doesn't have the authority to reject the elector's votes and Trump was wrong in his belief that he could."