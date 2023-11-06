Tyson Foods recalls a dinosaur-shaped frozen chicken nuggets due to "metal pieces"

Another day, another recall. As reported by Aliza Chasan of CBS News, "nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal pieces," per a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture on Saturday." There has been one minor injury reported in conjunction with this issue, according to Chasan.

The Tyson recall itself notes that the item is called "Fun Nuggets," which are fully cooked and sold in 29-ounce packages. Tyson is recalling the product "out of an abundance of caution," noting that the concern at hand involves "small, pliable metal pieces."

If you have purchased frozen Tyson products or may have this product in your freezer currently, be certain to discard of them or return them. According to Chasan's report, Tyson added that consumers who have purchased the affected item should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging (sometimes known as the bar code), discard the product and contact the company.