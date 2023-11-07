RECIPE

Mix up oats, brown sugar and sweet potato for the most perfect fall chocolate chip cookie

This 7-ingredient (relatively healthy) cookie tastes like fall

By D. Watkins

Editor at Large

Published November 7, 2023 2:00PM (EST)

Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies (Getty Images/Cavan Images)
I recently made sweet potato-chocolate chip cookies, and now my confidence is higher than student debt in America

A few things before I drop this recipe, beginning with the fact that I know we’re in between spooky and Thanksgiving season and that everything is supposed to be about “pumpkin this” and “pumpkin that.” I get it. Please calm down. I am not here to rob pumpkins of their moment. Also, I am not one of those Black people who religiously reject pumpkin-infused items, like pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin ice cream or pumpkin tarts (well, maybe pumpkin tarts because that sounds ridiculous). 

But in all seriousness, I do love pumpkin. I once almost lost my Black card over defending pumpkin pie during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is literally a genocide-fest, many of us have learned to reclaim the holiday as the day of family, food, and our love for food, which means violence should not be on the menu. 

So, I rolled up to a holiday function with some pumpkin pies. It was a year after my good friend, an artist whom I call White Boy Sam, introduced me to the foreign pie. I was amazed at how well the relatively healthy pumpkin pie — which isn’t as sweet as some of the traditional pies served at my family’s Thanksgiving — paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I tried to give this experience to my family, and these wild people did everything they could to not treat me like a child of God. 

They called me everything under the sun and, if I’m not mistaken, someone may have whipped a gun out. 

But after going through all that, I still have a love for pumpkin pie and pumpkins; I just don’t happen to use them in this recipe, instead opting for sweet potato. Though for the real pumpkin fans out there, no fear: You can swap pumpkin in for the sweet potatoes, or even get really creative and mix the two together. I’ve never tried that, but I imagine it works well. 

I am not a trained chef, which means everything I make is doable and accessible to everyone, maybe even children. Whenever I have the urge to bake, which is a weekly thing now, I scour the Internet for the simplest ingredients, and then I modify them, cut corners and even try to make them simpler before sharing them with you. The fewer ingredients, the better. For my delicious sweet potato-chocolate chip cookie recipe, I finally got it right with this mix. 

Sweet potato-chocolate chip cookies
Yields
4 cookies 
Prep Time
10 minutes
Cook Time
10-12 minutes

 

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup almond butter 
  • ½ cup boiled and mashed sweet potatoes  
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup organic chocolate chips 
  • 1 cup organic oats
  • 1 banana (mash it up)

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. In a bowl, whip all of the sweet potatoes, chocolate chips, cinnamon, brown sugar, banana, oats and almond butter. 
  3. Space out scoops of into a baking sheet, size to your liking. I normally make 4. 
  4. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes.
  5. Remove from oven, let cool and send me a thank you note.

.

By D. Watkins

D. Watkins is an Editor at Large for Salon. He is also a writer on the HBO limited series "We Own This City" and a professor at the University of Baltimore. Watkins is the author of the award-winning, New York Times best-selling memoirs “The Beast Side: Living  (and Dying) While Black in America”, "The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir," "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope" as well as "We Speak For Ourselves: How Woke Culture Prohibits Progress." His new books, "Black Boy Smile: A Memoir in Moments," and "The Wire: A Complete Visual History" are out now.

