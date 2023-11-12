Adam Driver hilariously dismisses a rude question during a screening of “Ferrari”

During a screening of “Ferrari” on Sunday at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland, Adam Driver pulled no punches when it came to shutting down an audience member who lobbed a rather rude question his way during the Q&A portion of the event.

After viewing the biographical sports drama directed by Michael Mann and co-starring Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey, a man used his time with the mic to snub the film's crash scenes and it was not received well by Driver, who portrays Enzo Ferrari in the lead role of the film, inspired by the 1991 biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine" by motorsport journalist Brock Yates.

“What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me,” the audience member asked Driver. “What do you think?”

“F**k you, I don’t know? Next question,” the actor replied.

According to Variety, Driver was in attendance at the festival to accept the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor, as well as introduce “Ferrari,” one of the entries in the Camerimage Main Competition.