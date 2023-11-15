Manchin says Trump will destroy Democracy if he becomes president again

Just one week after making the announcement that he won't be seeking reelection, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is hinting at a third-party run for president as an alternative to Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

In statements obtained from AP News, Manchin spoke out against the dangers of giving Trump a second term, going so far as to say that “he will destroy democracy in America.” And although the senator is against a two-party system, and "would never want to be a 'spoiler' who contributed to getting any other candidate elected," he'd give it a whirl if he was viewed as the right man for the job.

"I’ll do whatever I can to save this nation," Manchin said. “These parties have taken over to where they weaponized us against each other. And that’s wrong.”

Going more into his views on Trump specifically, he added, “You can’t have this visceral hatred spewing out every time you give a speech, denigrating Americans. And the only good American is the one that likes you and supports you; the only fair election is the one you win; the only laws pertain to everybody but you.”