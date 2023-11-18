Taylor Swift reacts to death of young fan at Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro

On Friday night, a fan died during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro and in a letter posted to her Instagram Stories, Swift expressed feeling devastated over the loss of the 23-year-old, saying she was "so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

According to AP News, the cause of death for Ana Clara Benevides Machado has not yet been announced, but other attendees had been complaining that they were not allowed to take water into the stadium despite soaring temperatures. The office of Rio’s public prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation, and authorities are saying that free water will be made available at all future shows.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," Swift wrote in her statement. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

According to the show's organizer, Time4Fun, paramedics attended to the fan after she reported feeling unwell, taking her to a first-aid center and then to a nearby hospital, where she died an hour later.