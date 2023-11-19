Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96 after a lifetime of humanitarian work

As the weekend comes to a close, The Carter Center issued the sad announcement that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has died "peacefully, with family by her side" at 2:10 p.m. ET after being diagnosed with dementia earlier this year. She was 96-years-old.

Former President Jimmy Carter was quick to memorialize the loss of his wife in a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, writing, "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." He himself entered into hospice care in February at the age of 98 after facing some health issues in recent years and receiving treatment for cancer in 2015.

Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a wealth of accomplishments, having played an active role in the White House and dedicating her time to mental health research and a variety of other humanitarian causes. In a now famous quote, she said, “I wanted to take mental illnesses and emotional disorders out of the closet, to let people know it is all right to admit having a problem without fear of being called crazy. If only we could consider mental illnesses as straightforwardly as we do physical illnesses, those affected could seek help and be treated in an open and effective way.”