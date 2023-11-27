Looks like people could care less about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s self-titled autobiography, which has received a slew of negative reviews following its recent release. Titled “MTG,” the memoir reveals Greene’s “personal account of the battles she fights in the halls of Congress and beyond,” according to its plot synopsis. It further tells the story of Greene’s rise in politics from “small town business owner to MAGA firebrand!”

Nearly a week after its release, “MTG” appeared at the very bottom of Amazon’s best seller list at No. 9,805. The book is also ranked at No. 26 on Amazon’s list of Political Commentary best sellers. For comparison, Ted Cruz’s Audible audiobook “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America” is currently ranked at No. 6, according to Newsweek.

As for its reviews, “MTG” has earned 1.8 out of 5 stars with many online critics poking fun at the memoir’s title and calling it straight-up “garbage.”

“I saw my neighbor throwing this book into the trash and [asked] him if I could read it first. Boy, what a boring mistake,” wrote one critic. “This book is far from any reality and full of imaginations. Don't waste your time.”

Greene isn’t the only one who recently released a major flop. Former CNN anchor and media reporter Brian Stelter’s “Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy” is No. 6,638 on the best seller list and ranked No. 16 on Amazon’s list of Political Commentary best sellers.