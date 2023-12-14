Kid Rock has had quite a fickle year when it comes to beer juggernaut Bud Light. After being especially vocal about his opposition to Bud Light's partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, it was discovered several months later that his Nashville bar Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse did indeed still sell Bud Light.

Last month, he seemingly changed his tune again, telling Sean Hannity that he "didn't want to be in the party of cancel cultures and boycotts that ultimately hurt working-class people.” and that "as a God-fearing man, as a Christian, I have to believe in forgiveness. They made a mistake, all right. What do you want, hold their head under water and drown them and kill people's jobs? I don't want to do that.”

Now, in a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson's show on X, formerly Twitter, Kid Rock said that "Bud Light deserved a black eye and they got one," before continuing his stepping back, saying "Do I want to hold their head underwater and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message."

Jordan Valinsky reports for CNN that Bud Light sales are still down about 30%. As Salon's Ashlie Stevens wrote last month, Benoit Garbe — the US chief marketing officer — is also resigning from Anheuser-Busch at the end of this year.