Alex Jones proposes a payment plan to make good on Sandy Hook judgment

After being hit with nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgments last year for negatively impacting the lives of the Sandy Hook shooting victims' families by claiming that the tragedy was a hoax, Alex Jones hasn't really been reaching for his checkbook to make good on those payments. In fact, as recent as September of this year, Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families, said that they'd yet to receive a dime.

On Friday, Jones made his first real step towards fulfilling his obligation in this matter after hiding behind claims of bankruptcy for months. According to The Guardian, the Infowars conspiracy theorist submitted a 30-page payment plan, offering to pay a lump sum of at least $5.5m a year, to be shared among the plaintiffs. Per their reporting, "the payment would also be accompanied by a percentage of his personal annual revenue, and a slice of Infowars revenue," effectively satisfying his debt after 10 years.

“This is the first time that Alex Jones has revealed any sort of plan to pay the families back for the harm he caused them,” said Avi Moshenberg, a lawyer for family members who sued Jones in Texas.