The hidden ways our car-obsessed culture is especially hard on disabled people

American culture is dominated by cars, so much that not driving or being unable to operate a vehicle can attract stigmatizing attitudes.

"Clarifying my inability to drive in a society focused on driving results in diverse responses, ranging from dismissive comments to inquiries about when I'll learn to drive," Ashley Glears told Salon, adding that "some may misunderstand, suggesting I'm 'overthinking' or 'being lazy.'"

Glears is the chapter associate at The Arc, an American nonprofit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She is unable to drive due to cerebral palsy. I am likewise unable to drive due to a disability (in my case a hand-eye coordination condition), so I immediately related to her account of insensitivity from drivers to non-drivers. Part of that insensitivity stems, I suspect, from the fact that people rarely think of driving in the specific context of disability rights.

This is not to say that people don't think of non-drivers at all. With wealth inequality worsening every year, millions of Americans can no longer afford to own cars. Then again, some people want a world with fewer cars, at least if the vehicles aren't electric; experts agree climate change is worsening largely because humans rely on fossil fuels to drive. A future with fewer polluting cars would certainly be better for the environment, despite the hardships it would impose on people who need to drive and might suddenly unable to do so.

Yet there is a crucial difference between not driving for economic or ecological reasons — or, in extreme cases, due to legal consequences for crimes like driving while intoxicated — and not driving because your body makes the task physically impossible. In the latter scenario, being unable to drive isn't merely an inconvenience. It becomes another manifestation of a person's disability — and a particularly debilitating one at that.

Because driving requires complex physical and psychological tasks, even two people with the same disability may struggle to drive for different reasons.

"It's not necessarily about the person’s specific disability diagnosis, but instead about the limitations resulting from a person’s individual circumstances," explained Amy Scherer, senior staff attorney for vocational rehabilitation at the National Disability Rights Network, a nonprofit membership organization for the federally mandated Protection and Advocacy Systems and the Client Assistance Programs for individuals with disabilities. In her email interview with Salon, Scherer broke down how the public needs to understand disability and driving as a highly variable experience. Because driving requires complex physical and psychological tasks, even two people with the same disability may struggle to drive for different reasons.

"I think that is important to note because just because two people, for example, share a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis does not mean that they possess the same driving capabilities," Scherer pointed out. "Common issues that may make driving a challenging endeavor include but are not limited to: vision loss, seizure disorders, an exaggerated startle reflex, limited motor coordination/dexterity, delayed reaction times that may make it difficult to quickly stop a vehicle or cognitive issues that may make it hard to make split-second decisions or process multi-step tasks."

Zoe Gross, director of advocacy at the nonprofit Autistic Self Advocacy Network, added in an email to Salon that "there are many disabilities that may make it difficult or impossible for someone to drive." These can include cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Additionally, any learning disability that impacts skills like information processing, physical coordination, reaction time and decision-making can impair one's driving ability.

"This is not to say that no one with these disabilities can drive, but these are examples of some disabilities that, depending on how they affect someone, can prevent someone from driving," Gross said, emphasizing that not being able to drive can significantly worsen a person's life, especially if they live in an area of the country with little or no public transportation.

"In areas without public transportation, driving may be the only way to do things such as see friends, get to a job or buy groceries," Gross told Salon. "This leaves people who cannot drive dependent on rides from friends, family or service providers to do any of these things. This is one reason why robust public transportation systems are so important for people with disabilities — a bus or subway route can make the difference between someone being able to work and buy food, or not."

Scherer certainly understands the importance of a robust public transportation system. Because Scherer has cerebral palsy, she is unable to drive, and said she immediately appreciated Washington D.C.'s sophisticated and extensive public transportation system when she moved into the federal district.

"Prior to relocating from Georgia, I relied solely on taxi cabs to go from point A to point B," Scherer recalled. "Due to the expensive fares, I used taxis primarily to get to and from work during the week and rarely left my condo on the weekends. My social life took a major hit because I wasn’t able to consistently interact with my non-disabled friends. At that point, I knew I needed to make a change!"

Not every disabled person is fortunate enough to be able to make such changes on their own. When they can't, they are left stuck living with what Glears described as the countless "negative stereotypes" associated with not being able to drive. Even if the disabled person is able to avoid internalizing those negative stereotypes, the rest of society does not – and they trickle down, impacting everything that the disabled non-driver touches.

"Economically, the stereotype may involve assumptions about decreased work productivity and limited career prospects, as the inability to drive could be misconstrued as a barrier to employment opportunities," Glears pointed out. "Socially, there might be an unfair association between a lack of driving ability and dependence, potentially leading to exclusion or underestimation of the individual's social skills."

Glears added that not being able to drive can lead to discrimination in other important areas such as education and healthcare, as outsiders may assume "limited self-sufficiency, affecting the person's overall access to these essential aspects of life," noting that being a disabled non-driver can quite literally become expensive.

"Individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities often face heightened transportation costs when relying on specialized services like wheelchair-accessible vehicles," Glears said. "These vehicles may involve additional expenses for modifications and maintenance. Moreover, dependence on public transit or specialized transport services can be time-consuming, restricting access to timely and flexible transportation."

If there is any good news here, it is that there are policies which can help disabled non-drivers. Scherer advocates continuing to improve public transportation throughout the nation to make sure they are accessible to disabled people. In addition, she hopes ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, as well as cab companies, will provide more wheelchair-accessible vehicles. But that is not going to be enough.

"Continue to put money and time into the development of self-driving vehicles," Scherer suggested. "If the technology advances to the point where such vehicles became a safe, dependable, affordable reality, the lives of many people with disabilities would likely change overnight."

Glears also urged for more development on America's public transportation infrastructure. Additionally, Glears argued that urban planners should focus more on accessibility when planning infrastructure so that it can enhance mobility for disabled people.

"Policy focus on inclusive education and employment opportunities can further support their integration into various aspects of society," Glears told Salon. "It's essential to design policies that address the specific needs and challenges faced by individuals with disabilities to ensure inclusivity and equal access."