Just an hour after his appearance on “The Masked Singer” aired Wednesday, actor John Schneider took to X to bash Joe Biden, suggesting that the president along with his son, Hunter, should be publicly executed, according to HuffPost.

The former “Dukes Of Hazzard” star responded to a tweet from Biden in which the President said that while “Trump poses many threats to our country,” his greatest threat “is to our democracy.” “If we lose that, we lose everything,” he added.

In his now-deleted reply (but screenshot by multiple people), Schneider wrote, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

In a statement to HuffPost, Schneider denied the blatant call for violence he made in his post.

“Seriously, folks? I said no such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president,” he said.

Schneider made a second statement, asserting that suggesting the president “be publicly hung” isn’t a call for a violence: “It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nation's leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”

Making a credible threat against the President is a violation of federal law and can result in a fine of up to $250,000, up to five years in prison, or both.