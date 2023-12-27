Lauren Boebert switches districts to better her chances in 2024

In a video announcement posted to Facebook on Wednesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. reveals that she is switching from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District to run in Colorado's 4th Congressional District in the upcoming 2024 elections, which will place her in what CPR News calls "a safer Republican seat."

In her announcement, Boebert speaks of this bold change saying, “It’s the right move for me personally and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” adding, "A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations, and a lot of perspective have convinced me this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado.”

As MTN points out, "Boebert has been facing an uphill battle for reelection in Colorado's 3rd, as the MAGA congresswoman has become better known for her scandals than her ability to actually govern." In terms of these scandals, they're referring to her being booted from a production of "Beetlejuice" the musical in Denver back in September after vaping in the auditorium and engaging in public groping with her date on that evening. This has not helped in her fundraising efforts, which have been lacking compared to those of her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch.

Per The Colorado Sun, "The 3rd District leans 9 percentage points in Republicans’ favor while the 4th District leans 27 points toward the GOP, according to a nonpartisan analysis of election results from 2016 to 2020 by staffers for the Colorado legislature. Boebert doesn’t have to live in the 4th District to represent it."

Watch her announcement here.