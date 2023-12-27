Trump posts word cloud touting "dictatorship" and "revenge" as key words for second term

Former President Donald Trump shared on social media Tuesday a word cloud survey that prominently featured the words "revenge" and "dictatorship" to describe him. According to Axios, the word cloud was generated from a J.L. Partners poll for the Daily Mail that asked 1,000 likely voters to describe in one word what both Trump and President Joe Biden want in a second term.

The former president presented his word cloud in an uncaptioned post to Truth Social. Its largest and, thus, most frequently mentioned words included "revenge," "power," "economy" and "dictatorship," written in bright red and orange letters. Biden's cloud featured royal blue and lilac-colored words including "nothing" — the largest by far — "economy," "democracy" and "peace." Trump sparked controversy earlier this month when he quipped during a town hall event with Sean Hannity that he would not be a "dictator" if reelected in 2024 "other than day one."

Trump's plans for a potential second term reportedly include a dramatic expansion of federal power, including presidential power. His rhetoric in recent months — including describing his political opponents as "vermin" and saying that undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" — has also prompted sharp rebuke, with many pointing out similarities between his language and that of fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Trump remains the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential primary race. He is currently facing 91 criminal charges across four separate cases, including two related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat.