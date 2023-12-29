Ron DeSantis says he plans to fire Jack Smith if elected

In addition to their one primary shared interest — a burning desire to win the 2024 presidential election — Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have something else in common, a deep dislike of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In an interview with Fox News' Jason Chaffetz on Thursday, DeSantis detailed his goal for his first days in office, should he land there, saying, "After you win the election, start holding these people accountable who have weaponized the legal system to go after their political enemies. And that starts with day one, firing somebody like Jack Smith."

As The Messenger points out, DeSantis has established a pattern of criticizing Smith's indictments, specifically pertaining to their focus on the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection and what Trump did or didn't have to do with it.

"If the election is not about Jan. 20, 2025, but Jan. 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it’s a referendum on that, we are going to lose," he said back in August.

