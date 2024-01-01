Lauren Boebert blames district swap on Barbra Streisand

Days after Lauren Boebert made the announcement that she is switching from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District to run in Colorado's 4th Congressional District in the upcoming 2024 elections, she made an appearance on former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast where she discussed what prompted her to make this bold change.

During their chat, Bannon made mention of how Democrats raised $10m against her since her 2022 race, mostly from the ski town of Aspen, and she expressed a belief that the switch will better the odds for a conservative candidate such as herself, adding that even celebrities have it out for her.

“They do not have policies that they are running on, they're simply running against Lauren Boebert,” she said. “And it's not just Aspen that the money is coming from. It's coming from Hollywood when you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat. When you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress.”

Watch here: