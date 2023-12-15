Steve Bannon thinks Trump will pick a woman to be his vice president this time around

Steve Bannon has a unique insight into what Donald Trump may be strategizing as his campaign for a nonconsecutive second term in office gets further underway. Appearing on "The Sean Spicer Show" on Friday, Trump's former aide lobbed a prediction that the GOP frontrunner will choose a woman as his vice president this time around, tossing out some possibilities as to who that woman might be.

Shooting down the recent buzz over Trump potentially eyeing former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as his running mate, Bannon told Spicer, "Now, if you ask if he was a likely candidate now ... I don't think so. My thinking is very structured that I believe President Trump will have a female vice president," name dropping South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), Kari Lake (R) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) as contenders.

"I think you've got a half a dozen to a dozen women who are very viable," Bannon went on to say, singling out one woman who has been mentioned before as a could-be, but whom he no longer sees as a good fit, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"I think it's very important for America First to make sure it ain't Nikki Haley," he said.

