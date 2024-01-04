Starbucks drops new winter menu, now allows reusable cups to be used on most orders

With every new year comes change, like the fact that you can finally use a reusable cup on most Starbucks orders. In case you missed it: If you opt to use a personal cup or mug when you order, you'll receive a 10-cent discount, and if you're signed up for Starbucks Rewards, you'll collect 25 additional bonus stars.

But that isn't the only change at Starbucks, which has added several seasonal items to its menu, including a new rival to those very popular egg bites. In addition to the savory, new potato, cheddar and chive bakes, there's also a new sweet option, the vanilla bean custard danish, as well as the new chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich. Served on a toasted oat-biscuit roll, it's being teased as a "savory and sweet start to the day."

Also back on the menu are drinks starring the "it flavor" of early winter: pistachio. Alongside the pistachio cream cold brew and pistachio latte, a brand new drink makes its debut: the iced hazelnut oat milk shaken espresso. According to the coffee chain, it's "made with Starbucks blonde espresso, which is sweetened with hazelnut syrup, and then shaken to perfection and topped with smooth, creamy oatmilk."

If you visit a coffee shop right now, I almost guarantee there's a pistachio-flavored drink on the menu. That has been the case at Starbucks for five years now, since it launched the original pistachio latte in 2019.