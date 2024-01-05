"She loves to defy": CNN untangles “The Many Lives of Martha Stewart” in new original series

Domestic lifestyle innovator and media maven Martha Stewart is the focus of an upcoming documentary series, courtesy of CNN Originals. Titled “The Many Lives of Martha Stewart,” the four-part original series “traces Stewart’s explosive rise to success, her staggering fall from grace and her momentous comeback to the limelight, establishing herself as one of the country’s most fabled figures."

"Her brand became one of the most profitable, yet polarizing, in the world — and that was before she was investigated for insider trading."

The series will chronicle everything from Stewart’s early beginnings as an ambitious stockbroker on Wall Street in the 1960s to her highly publicized March 2004 trial, in which she was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and lying to federal investigators. Stewart’s story will be told through archival footage, including never-before-seen images from her past, and exclusive interviews with Stewart’s former colleagues and employees . . . and even her fellow inmates.

Restaurateurs Daniel Boulud and David Chang and chefs Claire Saffitz and Carla Hall also give interviews. "I think our standards are higher because of Martha," Hall says in the series trailer.

“The Many Lives of Martha Stewart” will stream live via CNN.com and CNN-connected TV and mobile apps. The first two episodes will air Sunday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT, while the final two episodes will air the following Sunday, Feb. 4 at the same times.

You can watch the series trailer below via YouTube: