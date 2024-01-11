Donald Trump Jr. has some thoughts on Hunter Biden’s manliness

While speaking in support of his father during an event hosted by the Bull Moose Club at The Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale, Iowa on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. threw a verbal low blow at Hunter Biden, calling his manliness into question.

Weighing-in on the controversy surrounding Hunter continuing to dodge a subpoena for a closed-door deposition before Congress in relation to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Trump Jr. drew a comparison to himself with the implication that he handles/has handled such situations better.

“I’m the one that did 50 hours of testimony before Congress,” Trump Jr. said, referring to testimony provided in his father's civil fraud trial in New York. “I went because I’m a man.”

Prior to Thursday's event, Trump Jr. shared a social media post written by GOP Congressman Byron Donalds that echoed this sentiment. In that post, Donalds writes, ".@DonaldJTrumpJr showed-up for 5 SUBPOENAS. There was never a circus of fake, phony, lame, press conferences. And today, Hunter has the unmitigated gall to pull a stunt in committee. This is about Hunter's DEM PRIVILEGE. This is a JOKE. The man has been subpoena'd by Congress."