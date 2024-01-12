Emma Stone's quest to be a "Jeopardy!" contestant

Actress Emma Stone recently shared with Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast that she desperately wants to be a contestant on the non-celebrity edition of the game show, "Jeopardy!" The actress, who just nabbed two Golden Globes for producing and starring in Yorgos Lanthimos's "Poor Things," revealed that she applies to the show every year.

"I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!,'" she said. "I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on ‘Jeopardy!'”

In her latest film Stone portrays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life Frankenstein-esque style by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), who keeps Bella shielded from the world. Eventually, she falls for attorney Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) and absconds with him, engaging in a quest for physical and intellectual knowledge. The Oscar-winning actress garnered overwhelmingly favorable reviews for her performance in "Poor Things," which Variety noted will likely land her Academy Award nominations as well.