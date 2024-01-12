Fox News and Mike Lindell on the outs over MyPillow founder's alleged unpaid bills

During a recent appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell claims to have been "canceled" by Fox News for various election comments made over the years, but according to sources familiar with the matter, the network is pulling his ads due to an issue with unpaid bills more than anything else.

“I’m bringing some disturbing news,” Lindell told Bannon on Thursday. “Ever since I’ve been speaking out about our election platforms since January ’21, they’ve been attacking my company, MyPillow, with cancel culture… and now Fox News.”

Theorizing that Fox has taken issue with his brand because it's pro who he refers to as "our great real president, Donald Trump," Lindell calls the split "disturbing" and "disgusting," but according to Mediaite, sources say it's simply a matter of money and that Lindell hasn’t paid for any MyPillow ads aired on the network since August 2023, which Fox News confirmed in a statement to the outlet.

“As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising,” a spokesperson said.