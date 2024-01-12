Loomer questions if Haley is using “weather manipulation” to steal caucus from Trump

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Laura Loomer threw out a fresh conspiracy theory, questioning if perhaps Nikki Haley is using weather control as a form of political witchery to steal Monday’s caucus from former President Donald Trump, of whom Loomer is a passionate supporter.

In the post, Loomer writes, "Is the Deep State activating HAARP to disrupt the Iowa Caucus? We all know

Nikki Haley has a lot of friends in the defense industry and Military industrial complex. She’s losing in Iowa, and now Iowa is set to get hit with a ONCE IN A DECADE blizzard as Donald Trump is set to dominate the Iowa Caucus. Is the Deep State using HAARP to rig the Iowa Caucus? Looks like weather manipulation to me."

"I've literally been thinking the same," @votefloridaman replied. "The tornadoes, massive storms across the US, now this. Too many coincidences."

Elsewhere on the platform, people chimed in with contrary responses to Loomer's comment, posting memes of her wearing a tinfoil hat.

On Friday, Loomer revisited the topic, making it seem like it had all been a joke, writing, "The media has no sense of humor." But her addition of, "Besides, everyone knows who REALLY controls the weather," is further puzzling.