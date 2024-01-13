Hunter Biden seems to have changed his mind about that closed-door deposition

In a twist, Hunter Biden seems to have reversed his path in terms of his refusal to appear for a private deposition as part of the House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into his father, after a considerable amount of controversy over him dodging a subpoena to do so.

According to NBC News, "Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell told House Republicans that their previous subpoenas were 'invalid' because the House had not authorized an impeachment inquiry into the president when they were issued in November," and if a new subpoena is issued requesting a closed-door convo, he'll go along with it.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio have said that they will work with Hunter to schedule a date for the deposition, but until that time, he's still in hot water for dodging their previous attempts to have him in, intending to carry on with a full House vote on a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress, per MSNBC.

“While we will work to schedule a deposition date, we will not tolerate any additional stunts or delay from Hunter Biden,” they told Lowell.