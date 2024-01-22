"You only live once": Reese Witherspoon defends her choice to eat snow

Reese Witherspoon is defending her choice to eat snow as critics express skepticism online over how safe and sanitary it is to do so.

"The Morning Show" star recently posted a TikTok video featuring her recipe for a "snow salt chococcino," which raised more than a few eyebrows on social media. The recipe itself calls for a heaping amount of snow packed into a coffee mug, which is then topped with generous drizzles of chocolate and salted caramel sauce. It's finished off with some cold brew, which adds a "yummy coffee flavor," according to Witherspoon.

Some who are skeptical of Witherspoon's snowy dessert have questioned whether eating snow is a wise thing to do. (For the record, scientists say it's safe to eat snow, but there are important caveats.)

"We went and took snow from the backyard and we microwaved it and it's clear. Is this bad?" Witherspoon asked in one of three videos defending her choice to eat snow. Ultimately, she was "in the category of 'you only live once.'"

In the process, Witherspoon revealed that she had grown up drinking unfiltered water: "We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap."

"What you're saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it?" she added.

Witherspoon deems her chocolatey, snow-filled cold brew to be "delicious." The jury is out.