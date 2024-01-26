Ben Shapiro's new anti-woke rap single tops Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

At the start of the weekend, music fans have delighted in witnessing supporters of Britney Spears band together to push "Selfish" — a track off of her 2011 album "Femme Fatale" — ahead in the charts after her ex, Justin Timberlake, released a single of the same name on Thursday. And while they succeeded in doing so, neither track sits at the number one spot as of Friday night, having both been beat out by "Facts," a one-off "anti-woke" anthem featuring Ben Shapiro, founder of right-wing media empire The Daily Wire.

In Shapiro's track, he teams up with MAGA rapper Tom MacDonald to lash out at "woke Karens" and people who hate him on the internet, delivering the following lines in what he likely believes to be the best of his ability while wearing a grey hoodie with the words "facts don't care about your feelings" written on it in red letters.

Let's look at the stats, I've got the facts

My money like Lizzo, my pockets are fat

Homie, I'm epic, don't be a WAP

Dawg, it's a yarmulke, homie, no cap

Look at the graphs, look at my charts

You're blowing money on strippers and cars

You're going to prison, I'm on television

Dawg, no one knows who you are

Keep hating on me on the internet

My comment section all woke Karens

I make racks off compound interest

Y'all live with your parents

Nicki, take some notes

I just did this for fun

All my people download this

Let's get a Billboard number one

Watch the video for "Facts" here: