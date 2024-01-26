Ben Shapiro's new anti-woke rap single tops Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

At the start of the weekend, music fans have delighted in witnessing supporters of Britney Spears band together to push "Selfish" — a track off of her 2011 album "Femme Fatale" — ahead in the charts after her ex, Justin Timberlake, released a single of the same name on Thursday. And while they succeeded in doing so, neither track sits at the number one spot as of Friday night, having both been beat out by "Facts," a one-off "anti-woke" anthem featuring Ben Shapiro, founder of right-wing media empire The Daily Wire.
In Shapiro's track, he teams up with MAGA rapper Tom MacDonald to lash out at "woke Karens" and people who hate him on the internet, delivering the following lines in what he likely believes to be the best of his ability while wearing a grey hoodie with the words "facts don't care about your feelings" written on it in red letters.
Let's look at the stats, I've got the facts
My money like Lizzo, my pockets are fat
Homie, I'm epic, don't be a WAP
Dawg, it's a yarmulke, homie, no cap
Look at the graphs, look at my charts
You're blowing money on strippers and cars
You're going to prison, I'm on television
Dawg, no one knows who you are
Keep hating on me on the internet
My comment section all woke Karens
I make racks off compound interest
Y'all live with your parents
Nicki, take some notes
I just did this for fun
All my people download this
Let's get a Billboard number one
Watch the video for "Facts" here:
