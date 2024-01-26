Meghan McCain can't let "The View" beef go, calls Ana Navarro a "surrogate for the Biden campaign"

Former “The View” panelist Meghan McCain is still fuming about her previous workplace on a Thursday episode of her “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” podcast, per Entertainment Weekly. Speaking to guest Joe Concha, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said she’s still upset over a comment made by “The View” cohost Ana Navarro, who claimed that like Hunter Biden, former hosts of the show have tried to “influence-peddle” on their social status. As a reminder, this comment was made in December, which McCain also addressed then.

"I don't love talking about ‘The View’ all the time," McCain said, amid a conversation about Hunter Biden’s legal woes. "After the recent kerfuffle, which happened about a month ago, I'm still in the middle of trying to get an apology from being compared to Hunter Biden, which I take very seriously. I've never been accused of a crime in my life, I've never touched a drug in my life, I've never gone to rehab, I've never cheated on anyone I've ever dated because when I was growing up, my parents said, 'Don't lie, steal, or cheat, and everything else is fair game.'"

After Concha argued that Navarro, a fellow member of the GOP, was not falling in line with the party’s belief, McCain concurred. “She’s a surrogate for the Biden campaign. A literal surrogate,” McCain said. "I think it's chickens**t that people on the left can't come up with some kind of better talking point to cover for his s****y behavior and his criminal behavior than somehow rope me into this,” McCain said. “I have nothing to do with any of this, but you want to act like his behavior is OK, we know it's not.”