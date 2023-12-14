Meghan McCain accuses "The View" of slander after host compares her to Hunter Biden

On Thursday's episode of "The View," co-host Ana Navarro drew a comparison between Hunter Biden using his name as leverage in his business dealings and what she viewed as similar behavior from "people sitting at this table," and although former co-host Meghan McCain's name wasn't mentioned outright, she caught their drift.

Assuming that Navarro was talking about her, especially when it was clarified that the person being compared to Hunter is not a current co-host, McCain is accusing the show of slander and has issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) clapping back at the hosts and doubling down on their alleged move against her with plans to potentially file a suit against them.

"I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," McCain writes. "It has been years - move on, I have. I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never 'influenced peddled' in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same - and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on 'The View' this morning.

Watch a clip from this morning's episode in which Navarro makes her comment here: