The salmon burger might be the pinnacle of burgers

Instead of opting for that delicious 100% all beef patty or choosing a potentially salt-heavy veggie burger option, why not try out this healthy salmon alternative instead?

If there's one thing America does right, it's the burger. It doesn't really matter what town, city or state you are in — as long as it's America, you can find a great burger. I'm sure it's been this way since around 1921, when Edgar “Billy” Ingram and Walter Anderson opened their first White Castle restaurant in Kansas.

And the ingredients are so simple — a bun, a patty and whatever you choose to add — it's universally delicious, easy to prepare and can make any of us feel like chefs.

Personally, I love Swiss, mushrooms, fried onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted potato bun. Some love cheddar and bacon, while others enjoy stacking three patties on top of each other for that monster sandwich effect. And all of us are right: You literally cannot go wrong!

So many people feel like they have to abandon the feeling of biting into a hot burger when they begin their journeys of clean eating, but that could not be further from the truth.

Beyond meat does make delicious burgers that are low in cholesterol and taste so close to the real thing that it's scary. I enjoy burgers on cheat days, and will eat a Beyond meat burger at a cookout, knowing that my limit is one. But there are also some healthier options as well, for the people who are more extreme, such as delicious salmon burgers (not to be confused with salmon cakes.)

I am from Baltimore: We eat crab cakes, we don't know anything about salmon cakes; however, salmon burgers are completely different — super delicious and surprisingly, almost too easy to make. They also pair perfectly with a delicious side salad.

Salmon burgers

Yields 4 to 6 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes