Cher's bid for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman is denied again but the battle is not over

Cher has been denied temporary conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, a judge on Monday ruled.

In December, the Oscar and Grammy winner filed for financial control over her 47-year-old son she had with musician Gregg Allman after concerns of addiction and exploitation of her son's finances by his estranged wife, Marieangela King. The Associated Press reported that the petition was struck down because the judge was not convinced that a conservatorship was urgently needed. However, the judge will still consider a long-term conservatorship in March.

This was the second decision denying Cher's petition of conservatorship from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui. Earlier this month, Uzcategui ruled that the singer's attorneys had not given Allman and his lawyers the necessary documents to give them sufficient time to make their case, and scheduled another hearing for Jan. 29.

During Monday's hearing, Allman's attorney acknowledged his client's struggles with addiction and mental health-related issues but said Allman is in recovery. The attorney added that Allman is attending meetings, getting treatment and reconciling with his wife.

“We are thrilled that the court saw that he does not need a temporary conservatorship,” Allman’s attorney said. “He’s got a lot of support, he’s doing great.”

However, Cher's attorney argued that Allman's support system is enabling his addiction, stating that his sobriety and mental health state were not real indicators of the extent of his issues like previous homelessness. If he has access to his trust fund, it may lead to Allman accessing drugs that could put his health at risk, Cher's repressentatives said.