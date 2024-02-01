Britney Spears rescinds her apology to Justin Timberlake in basketball-themed diss post

Britney Spears and her ex, Justin Timberlake, are back to airing their grievances towards each other in ways that pop stars do best — via live performances and half-veiled attacks on social media.

Just last week, Spears extended an olive branch to Timberlake, posting to her Instagram account, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry . . . I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish’ it is soo good.” But when Timberlake didn't return the sentiment she, in her own way, chucked that olive branch into the street.

Vulture breaks down the timeline of the former couple's back and forth, pinpointing the event that led to Spears changing her mind about making amends. Apparently, during his free birthday concert at New York’s Irving Plaza on January 31, Timberlake told the crowd, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody,” leading into his song, “Cry Me a River,” which is believed to be about his breakup with Spears, and her alleged cheating that he seems to think caused it.

After word of this got back to Spears, she went scorched Earth, posting once again to Instagram but, this time, seeming to neg Timberlake's lack of basketball skills.

“Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets!!!,” she writes in her new post. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry!!!"