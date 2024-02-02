Celebrities react to the death of "Rocky" and "Mandalorian" actor, Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers — best known for his roles in "Rocky," "Happy Gilmore," and "The Mandalorian" — died on Thursday at the age of 76. In a statement from his family on Friday, they make no mention of the cause, saying, "He died peacefully in his sleep . . . Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

In February 2023, Weathers showed love to fellow actor Bruce Willis after news spread of his declining health, writing in a post to X (formerly Twitter), "Yours truly sends love and positivity to Bruce and his family. His talent has been enjoyed ‘round the world’! DIE HARD; SIXTH SENSE; PULP FICTION! Love his work." And that same level of love was directed back at him and his family in an outpouring of remembrances, grieving his passing immediately after it was announced.

"A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always," Adam Sandler posted to X, sharing photos from the set of "Happy Gilmore," which they starred in together. "Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend."

"Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions," writes filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. "A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen."

"RIP to the legend Carl Weathers," writes Dane Cook. "This moment, your delivery of it in Rocky inspired me the moment I heard it. I live my life by it. Your voice and performance gave me belief. I love you for that. Rest in peace & power man."