"Good luck with that": Ex-U.S. attorney pours cold water on Jim Jordan's Fani Wllis subpoena

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis, demanding the prosecutor turn over documents from her office in response to allegations that she fired an ex-employee who advised a campaign aide against improperly using federal funds.

“These allegations raise serious concerns about whether you were appropriately supervising the expenditure of federal grant funding allocated to your office and whether you took actions to conceal your office’s unlawful use of federal funds,” Jordan said in a Friday letter obtained by NBC News.

The Ohio Republican also accused Willis of failing to comply with his two 2023 requests for documents pertaining to her office's use of federal grants. He called on the state prosecutor to supply documents and communications “referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds” and “referring or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds.”

Willis said in a statement that the allegations of the former employee's improper firing were "false" and included in "baseless litigation filed by a holdover employee from the prior administration who was terminated for cause." The Georgia D.A. has previously rebuked Jordan's requests, telling him in a response last year that the committee has “no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter.”

"Good luck with that," ex-U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance quipped in response to Jordan's demand.

The subpoena marks the latest development in Jordan and House Republican's broader inquiry into Willis over whether she used federal funds to carry out her yearslong investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to interfere with Georgia's presidential election results. Trump and 18 others were charged in the resulting racketeering indictment, and the former president pleaded not guilty.