Conservative watchdog group accuses Oreo of "grooming children" because of PFLAG partnership

The National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative watchdog group, has accused Oreo of “grooming children” because of the cookie company’s longtime partnership with PFLAG, the country’s first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ people and their families.

In addition to publishing a 30-second video titled, “ Is Oreo…Grooming Children?? ” the organization writes: “NLPC owns stock in Oreo’s parent company, Mondelez International, and will sponsor a shareholder proposal at the annual meeting in May. The nonprofit corporate watchdog and shareholder activist initiated its campaign to highlight the cookie-maker’s inappropriate relationship with PFLAG after it noticed the brand’s social media accounts – primarily on X.com (formerly Twitter) – were heavily populated with posts in support of PFLAG’s various narratives, causes and social advocacy.”