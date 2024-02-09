Ozzy Osbourne blasts Kanye West for using his song — "He is an antisemite"

After Ozzy Osbourne denied Kanye West permission to sample the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" on his new album, the rapper went against his wishes and used it anyway.

Learning that unauthorized use of the track was included as part of West's album listening party at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night, Osbourne blasted him in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIGS” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

West hosted the listening party for the new album, “Vultures,” with Ty Dolla $ign and it was expected to be released on Friday, but has yet to drop. In various coverage of the Chicago event by outlets including TMZ, livestream audio cut out after he rapped the lyrics, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite."

Watch here: