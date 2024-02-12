Marlee Matlin slams CBS for not showing ASL performers at Super Bowl: "I am absolutely SHOCKED"

Marlee Matlin called out CBS for not showing deaf performers, such as Shaheem Sanchez (pictured), during its Super Bowl telecast Sunday. The big game featured several ASL performers during the pre-game and the halftime show, but none of them received significant airtime.

“I am absolutely SHOCKED at CBS for introducing the deaf performers at today’s Super Bowl and then not showing even one second (or more) of their performance . . . as has been tradition for the last 30 years,” the Oscar-winning deaf actor wrote on social media. “WHY!?”

https://x.com/MarleeMatlin/status/1756826300600455388?s=20

Matlin’s “CODA” costar Daniel Durant performed the national anthem (which was sung by Reba McEntire) while Anjel Piñero performed “America the Beautiful” (which was sung by Post Malone) during the pre-game. Sanchez performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (which was sung by Andra Day) in addition to Usher's halftime show. CBS had shared on X a landing page on its website that featured a livestream of its ASL performers.

CBS previously came under fire for the same reasons for last year's Super Bowl. “The inclusion of three deaf artists at the Super Bowl is a kick in the right direction, but the network's treatment of their performances? It was less than superb,” wrote Alison Stine for Salon. Although ASL performers Justina Miles, Troy Kotsur and Colin Denny all received overwhelming praise for their performances, they were difficult to find onscreen for the deaf audience at home. A YouTube link promised viewers access to the sign language performances, but the link was mislabeled, the feed was glitchy and the broadcast contained no captions.