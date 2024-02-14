My wife taught me to appreciate romance — but I make these chocolate-covered strawberries for myself

Valentine's Day was never a complex sale for me; I always understood the power of love and the commercial marketing attached to it. My elementary school teachers never had to bribe me into making "I Love You" cards from my mom, and they would always blush when I asked for a little extra construction paper so that I could create cards for some of the girls at my school.

"I don't think you need to make cards for three different girls in this class," Miss Reynolds said to a young, confused 2nd-grade me, with sad eyes that peered over her square frames. "Just find one girl, trust me."

I didn't know it then, but Mrs. Reynolds saved me from the torture of elementary school heartbreak. Over the years, I grew less romantic until I met my wife, Caron. There's always been something special about how she reacts to chivalry, gifts, and displays of affection. And in the sappiest, cheesiest way, I believe this is how love stories work.

Caron was the one who inspired me to overspend on that box of Venus et Fleur roses that never die, get matching tattoos, and be extra corny by whipping up heart-shaped pancakes and scribing custom love letters instead of trusting the greeting card writers who work for Hallmark. The walks, the love songs, the playlist–– my wife loves it all, and I love being the one who repeatedly tries to create these feelings. Ohh, but she hates chocolates.

Really, really hates chocolates.

It doesn't matter if they're super luxurious, handmade by somebody's grandma or gifted to her by Beyoncé — the woman does not like chocolates. She does other strange things, too, like choosing regular Cheerios over the Honey Nut. I can honestly live with the Cheerios thing because I love Honey Nut, but how can she hate a giant red heart-shaped box full of chocolates, bonbons, or anything that makes sense on the day we set aside for love? I never pick or tease, I just think it's funny how some traditions stick, while others become ridiculous at some point in our lives and we can never choose what to keep and what to let go.

So, on Valentine's Day, I always try to surprise her with a nice non-traditional date: a trip to a restaurant we've never been to, or something prepared by Chef Me and the most beautiful flowers I can find. That is for her. For me, well, I am going with my chocolate fudge-covered strawberries.

I have loved chocolate-covered strawberries for years, but now I have a recipe that allows me to get the same enjoyment and not worry about the kinds of calories and sugar that forced me to eat extra healthy in the first place. Once you learn this recipe, I promise you we'll be making these all year-round and not just on Valentine's Day — they are that good, and that simple to make.

Healthy chocolate-covered strawberries

Yields 12 strawberries Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 0 minutes