Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson nearing conservatorship due to dementia

In a petition filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Brian Wilson's publicist and business manager are requesting to be appointed as conservators of the Beach Boys co-founder, who is living with worsening dementia.

According to the filing, Wilson is described as someone “unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” and documentation from a physician adds that he would not be able to attend a court hearing about the conservatorship, as he “often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances, has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation,” per reporting from The Guardian.

After the death of Wilson's wife at the end of January, he is left without her assistance as his primary caregiver and the news of the conservatorship was made public via a statement on his official website, reading, “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, [housekeeper] Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators."

In a heartfelt message written before his health declined, Wilson paid tribute to his late wife, writing, “Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor.”