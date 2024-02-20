Four-part Beatles biopic on Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr announced

The Beatles cinematic universe is coming to a theater near you in 2027.

An expansive four-part biopic film series on each of the Beatles members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr was announced on Tuesday. The Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes and his production company are planning on creating separate films from each member's perspective on the rise and fall of the band. According to a press release, the films will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history."

This will have been the first time that McCartney, Starr and the families of Lennon and Harrison have all granted the rights to a filmmaker to tell the life of each band member, which includes the music rights for the scripted films.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes, filmmaker of “American Beauty,” “1917” and “Skyfall” said in a statement, Variety reported.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is financing the ambitious four-part project and will distribute the films in 2027. The studio said that the marketing strategy to release the films will be “innovative and groundbreaking.”

After the news of the films broke, Starr took to X and posted a picture of his fellow band members, "Have you heard the news? Oh boy. We all support the Sam Mendes movie project. Yes, indeed. peace and love."