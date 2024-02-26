Stock up on toothpicks: These soy-glazed meatballs might be the ideal party food

As an Italian-American cook, I always tend to filter meatballs through that cultural lens. Though, in actuality, I know there are slews of uber-famous meatball dishes from all over the world, from Sweden to China, not just meatballs slathered in red sauce and mozzarella like you might get in Italy — or New Jersey.

As such, a few weeks back, I decided to experiment a bit and diversify my meatball stylings, and reach for soy sauce, sesame oil and fruit preserves. This turned into an "everything but the kitchen sink"-type scenario, in which I also tossed in some ingredients that wouldn't normally be included in a plain ol' soy-glazed meatball. I tend to like to gussy it up a bit.

Here, I opted for ground chicken — a personal preference — but free to swap in any type of ground protein or plant-based protein here, or even use a mix. You can also form large meatballs to make this an entree of sorts or form smaller meatballs and serve these on toothpicks if you're having pals over. It's all up to you!

Also, it must be said: Even when making a decisively Asian-inspired meatball, I still threw Italian cheese into the meat mixture. I can't help it!

Soy-glazed chicken meatballs

Yields 6 to 8 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes