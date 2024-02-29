"The View's" Joy Behar says she'll miss Mitch McConnell like she misses bird flu

In a segment of "The View" on Thursday, Whoopi Goldberg kicked off a discussion on Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell's decision to step down by asking her co-hosts to weigh-in on whether or not they'll miss him, and Joy Behar was quick with her answer: "I will miss him like I miss bird flu."

From there, Sunny Hostin declined an open opportunity for further comedy to focus on the horror of it all instead, saying, "I think most people understand that Mitch McConnell is singularly responsible for the composition of the Supreme Court. I think most people understand that in a game of unfair political gamesmanship, he denied President Obama the right to seat Merrick Garland. He stole a Supreme Court seat." Highlighting his aiding in the decline of the state of this country, women's reproductive health rights and the way immigrants and undocumented people are being treated, she questioned if his legacy is anything to be proud of at all.

While Alyssa Farah Griffin gave McConnell some credit for managing to "stick it out" as a GOP villain while others around him were taken out by the MAGA crowd, saying it may have been safer to trust the enemy we know rather than hope his replacement will be any better, Goldberg stressed the importance of fighting against what's been put in place by McConnell and others like him by voting, and voting locally.

"Who you put in locally is everything," she said. "This is a country we go up, we go down, we go sideways . . . we are slip-sliding into these things again that are not good for us as Americans, if we are not paying attention to what's going on."

Watch here: