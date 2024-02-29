"We were very clear from the outset": Palace addresses rumors about Kate Middleton's health

The palace on Thursday addressed the Princess of Wales' health amid an influx of online speculation and conspiracy theories about her condition and the fact that she hasn't been seen publicly since January, when she had planned major abdominal surgery.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," said a spokesperson for Kate Middleton, adding that the princess is "doing well," per People.

Rumors began to swirl after Prince William canceled a public appearance on February 27 for the funeral of his godfather, Constantine II of Greece, the latest in a line of public engagements the prince has curbed. NBC reported that the reason was a "personal matter," while the palace declined to comment on the prince's no-show. Among the conspiracy theories regarding Middleton were that her relationship with Prince William had become strained and that she was in a coma.

As People noted, the palace's initial statement following Middleton's surgery indicated that it was the Princess "appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." The palace added that it would "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share." The palace at the time also included a recovery timeline, which estimated up to a two-week post-op hospital stay and no public duties until after Easter.