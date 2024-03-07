Oscar Mayer launches plant-based hot dogs and sausages for grilling season

As longer days have many ready to gear up for grilling season, Oscar Mayer, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, has announced the debut of several plant-based options.

As reported by CNN, the products, called Oscar Mayer “NotHotDogs” ($5.99) and “NotSausage” ($7.99), roll out nationwide later this year. This is a continuation of Kraft Heinz's joint venture with NotCo, which has already released plant-based cheese, mayonnaise and Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. There will be multiple flavors and variations, such as bratwurst or Italian flavors.

"But unlike the meat varieties, the new products incorporate plant-based ingredients such as bamboo fiber, mushroom, pea protein and acerola cherry," writes Christopher Doering at FoodDive, noting the ingredients that will be used in place of the customary animal product.

As reported by CNN, plant-based meat as an industry has experienced declining interest from consumers. Plant-based meat sales fell 9% in 2023 to nearly $886 million, according to figures provided to CNN from research firm NIQ. However, Lucho-Lopez May, the CEO of the Kraft Heinz Not Company, isn't deterred. “This is an attractive space. There is an unmet need," he said in a statement.