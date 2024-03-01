Aside from her iconic buttermilk roast chicken, Samin Nosrat has tons and tons of plant-based, vegan and vegetarian recipes. "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking," the massively popular cookbook and subsequent Netflix show of the same name, may have introduced her to the masses, but Samin's reliable and outrageously flavorful recipes have kept her in the upper echelon of the culinary stratosphere.

Try these stellar recipes and you'll soon see why.

An Iranian-American chef, writer, host and podcaster, Nosrat also helmed a New York Times food column, her own website and even "cut her teeth" at Chez Panisse in the early 2000s.

As always, feel free to mix and match and customize: Remove dairy here, add some grilled protein there, switch it up so that it matches you and your family's needs.

I'm sure you'll love all of these recipes.

01 Ligurian focaccia Many of Samin's fans are fervent about this recipe — and for good reason. Totally vegan (sans the honey), this is the quintessential focaccia: Pillowy, toothsome and deliciously flavored, rich with olive oil and salt. Interestingly enough, it's also brined, which is typically a technique saved for protein, so applying it to a bread is rather fascinating. This is a perfect weekend recipe, which will then allow you to enjoy the focaccia for the rest of the week.

02 Herb and Radish Salad with Feta and Walnuts With radish, cucumber, walnuts, and an amazing variety of herbs, this salad is magnificent for any sort of spring get-together. It's also a crowd-pleaser and a recipe that can be customized or expanded depending on how many you're feeding. Its fresh, bright and incredibly light. Omit the feta to make it entirely vegan.

03 Butternut Squash and Green Curry Soup Samin takes the customary butternut soup up a notch with lemongrass, coconut oil, fish stock and green curry, which emboldens the latent flavors of the squash. It's the kind of dish that'll make friends and family beguiled, wondering, "Hmm . . . what was that flavor?" It should also go without saying that it's perfect for a rainy night.

04 French Onion Panade Prepare yourself for what might become your new ultimate comfort food. Encompassing all of your favorite flavor nuances of French onion soup in a more crowd-friendly capacity, this dish doesn't reinvent the wheel, but instead sharpens and clarifies the flavors that define one of the world's most iconic soups. This application is truly something special and it allows your entire dish to mimic the magic of the browned, perfectly bronzed French Onion top we all know and love. It's truly a magnificent dish, transferring the essence of the soup to a casserole.