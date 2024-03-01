Samin Nosrat's 5 best plant-based, spring-friendly dishes (with or without cheese!)

Nosrat may be well known for her immensely popular chicken, but her plant-based recipes are just as good

By Michael La Corte

Deputy Food Editor

Published March 1, 2024 1:00PM (EST)

Chef Samin Nosrat (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Aside from her iconic buttermilk roast chicken, Samin Nosrat has tons and tons of plant-based, vegan and vegetarian recipes. "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking," the massively popular cookbook and subsequent Netflix show of the same name, may have introduced her to the masses, but Samin's reliable and outrageously flavorful recipes have kept her in the upper echelon of the culinary stratosphere. 

Try these stellar recipes and you'll soon see why.

An Iranian-American chef, writer, host and podcaster, Nosrat also helmed a New York Times food column, her own website and even "cut her teeth" at Chez Panisse in the early 2000s. 

As always, feel free to mix and match and customize: Remove dairy here, add some grilled protein there, switch it up so that it matches you and your family's needs.

I'm sure you'll love all of these recipes.

01
Ligurian focaccia
Many of Samin's fans are fervent about this recipe — and for good reason.
 
Totally vegan (sans the honey), this is the quintessential focaccia: Pillowy, toothsome and deliciously flavored, rich with olive oil and salt. Interestingly enough, it's also brined, which is typically a technique saved for protein, so applying it to a bread is rather fascinating.
 
This is a perfect weekend recipe, which will then allow you to enjoy the focaccia for the rest of the week.
02
Herb and Radish Salad with Feta and Walnuts
With radish, cucumber, walnuts, and an amazing variety of herbs, this salad is magnificent for any sort of spring get-together. It's also a crowd-pleaser and a recipe that can be customized or expanded depending on how many you're feeding. Its fresh, bright and incredibly light. Omit the feta to make it entirely vegan. 
03
Butternut Squash and Green Curry Soup
Samin takes the customary butternut soup up a notch with lemongrass, coconut oil, fish stock and green curry, which emboldens the latent flavors of the squash. It's the kind of dish that'll make friends and family beguiled, wondering, "Hmm . . . what was that flavor?"
 
It should also go without saying that it's perfect for a rainy night.

04
French Onion Panade
Prepare yourself for what might become your new ultimate comfort food. Encompassing all of your favorite flavor nuances of French onion soup in a more crowd-friendly capacity, this dish doesn't reinvent the wheel, but instead sharpens and clarifies the flavors that define one of the world's most iconic soups. This application is truly something special and it allows your entire dish to mimic the magic of the browned, perfectly bronzed French Onion top we all know and love. It's truly a magnificent dish, transferring the essence of the soup to a casserole. 
05
Mango Pie
This is super simple, doesn't have a ton of ingredients and is almost similar to a cheesecake in preparation. The mango flavor elevates this beyond any normal or traditional pie, though. The custard is so rich, flavorful and velvety that this might become your go-to dessert for any and all gatherings going forward. The crust also adds an interesting note by incorporating cardamom in with the graham cracker and butter, lending a warming spice that perfectly complements the mango. It's truly chef's kiss.

By Michael La Corte

Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.

