Many of Samin's fans are fervent about this recipe — and for good reason.
Totally vegan (sans the honey), this is the quintessential focaccia: Pillowy, toothsome and deliciously flavored, rich with olive oil and salt. Interestingly enough, it's also brined, which is typically a technique saved for protein, so applying it to a bread is rather fascinating.
This is a perfect weekend recipe, which will then allow you to enjoy the focaccia for the rest of the week.
With radish, cucumber, walnuts, and an amazing variety of herbs, this salad is magnificent for any sort of spring get-together. It's also a crowd-pleaser and a recipe that can be customized or expanded depending on how many you're feeding. Its fresh, bright and incredibly light. Omit the feta to make it entirely vegan.
Samin takes the customary butternut soup up a notch with lemongrass, coconut oil, fish stock and green curry, which emboldens the latent flavors of the squash. It's the kind of dish that'll make friends and family beguiled, wondering, "Hmm . . . what was that flavor?"
It should also go without saying that it's perfect for a rainy night.
Prepare yourself for what might become your new ultimate comfort food. Encompassing all of your favorite flavor nuances of French onion soup in a more crowd-friendly capacity, this dish doesn't reinvent the wheel, but instead sharpens and clarifies the flavors that define one of the world's most iconic soups. This application is truly something special and it allows your entire dish to mimic the magic of the browned, perfectly bronzed French Onion top we all know and love. It's truly a magnificent dish, transferring the essence of the soup to a casserole.
This is super simple, doesn't have a ton of ingredients and is almost similar to a cheesecake in preparation. The mango flavor elevates this beyond any normal or traditional pie, though. The custard is so rich, flavorful and velvety that this might become your go-to dessert for any and all gatherings going forward. The crust also adds an interesting note by incorporating cardamom in with the graham cracker and butter, lending a warming spice that perfectly complements the mango. It's truly chef's kiss.
Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.
