Chef Anne Burrell's 7 best plant-based, vegan and vegetarian recipes

In many instances, people think of vegan or vegetarian fare as being light and nutritious — and not especially filling. However, chef Anne Burrell, someone whom I hold in high esteem for all things culinary, epitomizes the concept of vegan or vegetarian food that is bold, flavorful, hearty and unique.

Burrell, who's held the roles of executive chef, culinary school instructor, host of her own instructional Food Network cooking show and judge of multiple competitive cooking shows, is an excellent resource for all things cooking, no matter if you're a novice or a top-tier, super-accomplished cook.

Here, I included everything from salads to main courses and desserts, with nary a piece of meat anywhere on the list. Some of the options are fully plant-based while others have some dairy components, but feel free to tweak, twist or customize as you see fit to help align with your dietary specifications.

Conversely, if your family is comprised of vegetarians with one errant carnivore, many of these dishes could also be elevated by simply adding some protein in the form of some roasted chicken, grilled shrimp, or other similar options.

No matter how you make these dishes, you're sure to be satisfied.

01 Soba Noodles with Edamame and Peanuts Mixing soba noodles with sesame oil, garlic, ginger, carrots, mushroom, edamame, soy sauce and peanuts makes for the ideal lunch, light dinner or midnight snack. The chew of the noodle and the mushroom is contrasted with the crunch of the peanut, which is a wildly satisfying taste sensation. This comes together quite quickly, so make sure you have everything "mise'd out" (mise en place), being sure that everything is in its place prior to starting the cooking process. Be sure to chop and prep. all the ingredients before starting for a smooth cook.

02 Asparagus, Pecorino and Red Onion Salad This super-light dish is one of my absolute favorite salads in Burrell's oeuvre (and I'm not even an asparagus fan!). Opting for raw, uber-thin pencil asparagus adds a brightness and freshness hat is only amplified by the sharp pecorino and the acidic red wine vinegar. The tiny bits of red onion add bright pops of both flavor and color and the olive oil out rounds out the whole shebang. Be mindful of your salting here, just because pecorino can be very salty. This is a raw, plant-based dish, but as the instruction put it, the vinegar actually "cooks' or tenderizes" the asparagus after the salad is refrigerated for about an hour before serving. It's a perfect side dish.

03 Roasted Acorn Squash and Portobello Mushroom Salad This salad, a wonderfully fitting dish for autumn, is super filling and satisfying - while still being entirely plant-based. Squash, mushrooms, radicchio, arugula and apple are tossed together before being garnished with pumpkin seeds, making for a perfectly tart, pungent salad. Note: Only the squash and mushrooms are cooked, while the apple, radicchio and greens stay raw, but feel free to add ay of those items to the oven, too, if you'd prefer

04 Swiss Chard and Ricotta Crostata Think of this as a savory pie or maybe even a dinner quiche? The crust, which contains both Parmesan and mascarpone, is flaky and tender before being filled with a bunch of Swiss Chard, leeks, garlic, ricotta, eggs and some more Parmesan. The flavor profile is truly fantastic; trust us on this one. I love the chew of the greens against the soft eggy-ness of the "custard" and the subtle bite of the crust. This is an exceptional lunch or dinner serve with a green salad and maybe even some crisp white wine (or perhaps a nonalcoholic version?)

05 Tuscan Tomato Soup A truly wonderful plant-based option and an example of "cucina povera" cooking in Italian culture, this soup is comprised of nothing more than pantry staples, tomatoes and juice, bread, basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano. The end result is much more than the sum of its parts; it will taste like the most flavorful tomato soup you've had. The bread adds to the most unique texture and the addition of tomato juice atop the tomatoes themselves is a perfect complement.

06 Mushroom and Black Bean Burger with American Cheese This plant-based dish (with a touch of cheese) is the perfect epitome of Burrell's wheelhouse: Filling, immensely flavorful and unique. Here, Burrell combines onion, garlic, finely chopped portobellos and shiitakes and crushed Saltines (yes, you read that correctly) into the most fantastic veggie burger you've ever had before topping it with American cheese and a homemade pickle mayo. I also like how she serves this burger on English muffins. Of course, if you're vegan, omit the American cheese and the mayo and you're good to go.