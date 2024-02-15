Martha Stewart's 7 best vegan and vegetarian recipes

Domestic doyenne Martha Stewart, known for her vast knowledge of all things food and home — as seen in the new CNN documentary about her life — is also quite adept within another culinary realm: plant-based and vegetarian food.
While Martha has top-tier recipes for all things carnivorous, her vegetarian cuisine and more-recent plant-based options are versatile, easy-to-make and totally delicious. Also, her vegan fare uses all fresh produce, so if you're not especially into protein crumbles or plant-based "meat" options, you're all set with her recipes.
With options for soups, main courses and desserts that are all either plant-based or vegetarian, Martha's got you covered, no matter if you're cooking for one or for a large gathering.
