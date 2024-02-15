Martha Stewart's 7 best vegan and vegetarian recipes

Domestic doyenne Martha Stewart, known for her vast knowledge of all things food and home — as seen in the new CNN documentary about her life — is also quite adept within another culinary realm: plant-based and vegetarian food. 

While Martha has top-tier recipes for all things carnivorous, her vegetarian cuisine and more-recent plant-based options are versatile, easy-to-make and totally delicious. Also, her vegan fare uses all fresh produce, so if you're not especially into protein crumbles or plant-based "meat" options, you're all set with her recipes. 

With options for soups, main courses and desserts that are all either plant-based or vegetarian, Martha's got you covered, no matter if you're cooking for one or for a large gathering. 

01
Butternut Squash Soup with coconut milk and ginger
Butternut squash soup is a classic go-to for many, especially vegans and vegetarians. Earthy, rich and smooth, butternut makes for a superb base for a soup, but in this iteration, coconut milk, ginger, coriander and garlic brighten the whole mixture up even further.
 
Hate working with butternut? Buy a package of pre-cut squash for a much easier cooking experience. And don't throw out the seeds! They make a great finishing garnish. 
02
Ratatouille
Why not enjoy this superb vibrant, colorful ratatouille while watching the movie of the same name? This classic amalgamation of a slew of fresh vegetables, from tomatoes and eggplant to peppers and zucchini, is bolstered by a secret ingredient (spoiler: it's the red wine vinegar). 
 
P.S. you better not skip the bay leaf. It contributes so much more than you might realize. 
03
Japchae
If you're not familiar, japchae is an amazing Korean noodle dish. Martha's version includes soy sauce, brown sugar, Korean sweet potato noodles (called dangmyeon), mushrooms and carrots before being garnished with scallions and sesame seeds. It's stellar and makes for the ideal weeknight meal, quick snack or easy lunch.
 
I can't recommend it enough. Serve with kimchi on the side!

04
Green Broccoli Curry
This is a fabulous recipe that is as healthy as it is colorful and flavorful. The creamy, coconut broth ties together the tofu and broccoli, which is all enhanced by ginger, chiles, tamari, lime, shallot and cilantro. Green curry paste can do wonders for any dish. Serve with rice for a filling, totally vegan comfort meal. 
05
Grilled Eggplant Parmigiana
Of course, Italian and Italian-American cuisine is always and forever my culinary kryptonite, but this variation is a bit lighter: with no breading or frying, this eggplant is simply grilled, adding an unusual touch of char to the standard flavor base. With nothing else but tomatoes, shallot, olive oil, basil, mozzarella and bread, this is a simple recipe to put together on a frenzied night, while also keeping it light, smoky, and generally healthful. 
06
Macaroni and Cheese
For some, macaroni and cheese is insurmountable: the ideal comfort food, the ideal vegetarian food, the potential cheesiest option. Martha's version adheres pretty closely to the classic formula. with a cheddar-Gruyere-and-Pecorino studded bechamel (with a hint of nutmeg, of course), mixed with cooked elbow macaroni being before topped with bread crumbs and browned. 
 
It's spectacular. Nothing much else to say about it! Macaroni and cheese always speaks for itself.
07
Vegan Chocolate Cake
You'll take one look at this and never even know it's vegan. With moist cake, fluffy icing and a lush ganache, this cake is a showstopper. It has all the standard players (cocoa powder, oil, flour, baking soda, sugar, espresso powder, vanilla), plus some interesting inclusions (apple cider vinegar, margarine, dairy-free soy creamer, golden or brown rice syrup) and, of course, tons of chocolate. 
 
Throw a party just so you have an excuse to make this cake. Or make it for yourself and enjoy it all on your own.

Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.

